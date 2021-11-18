Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $122.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $105.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

