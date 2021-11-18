Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

