SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

