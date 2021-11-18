SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.51 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61.

