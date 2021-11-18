SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,923 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,670,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,559,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,973,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,526,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

