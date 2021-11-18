SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

