SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

