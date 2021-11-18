SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 898,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

