SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 258,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,024. The stock has a market cap of $866.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

