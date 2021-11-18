Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.