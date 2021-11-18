South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Up 0.1%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SABK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.70 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.