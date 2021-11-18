SOTA Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,182.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $578,884.36 and approximately $9,182.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00223923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

