Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sonos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sonos stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 204,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.