Sonar (PING) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sonar has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Sonar has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and $266,018.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00068535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,870.68 or 1.00319116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.09 or 0.06964377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

