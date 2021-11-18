SOLVE One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.75 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and $12.75 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00093234 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004094 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

