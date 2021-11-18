Solana (SOL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.87 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $66.87 billion and $2.96 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $220.31 or 0.00363623 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00223923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 509,194,798 coins and its circulating supply is 303,507,554 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

