Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on STWRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.