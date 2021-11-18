Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Up 0.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €36.40 ($42.82) and last traded at €36.20 ($42.59). Approximately 109,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.10 ($42.47).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 26.99.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

