Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the October 14th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of Sodexo stock remained flat at $$91.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. Sodexo has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

