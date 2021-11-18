Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 55.1% in October

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the October 14th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 17,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

