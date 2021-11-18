Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $7,379,190.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77.

Shares of SNOW opened at $398.00 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Snowflake by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Snowflake by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

