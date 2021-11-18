SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.89

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 61854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.36.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 499,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

