SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,562 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up about 3.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,477,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $80.43. 23,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.