SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWYUF. TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

