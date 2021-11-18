SmartCash Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $693,592.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,637.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.56 or 0.07128570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00377405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.00985561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.25 or 0.00397857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00269933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005185 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

