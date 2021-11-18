Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the October 14th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,969,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCNA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
Smart Cannabis Company Profile
