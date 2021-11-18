Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the October 14th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,969,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCNA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

