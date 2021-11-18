SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

