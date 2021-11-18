Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $23.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 618,506 shares of company stock worth $7,223,559 over the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Skillz stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
