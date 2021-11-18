Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $23.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 618,506 shares of company stock worth $7,223,559 over the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 78.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 323.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 60,582 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

