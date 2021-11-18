Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIXGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF remained flat at $$136.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.