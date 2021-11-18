Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SIXGF stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

