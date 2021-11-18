SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.57 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $220.71 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00217239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00084311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006247 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

