Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.83

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 627724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

