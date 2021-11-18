Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.

SVM opened at C$5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,245,654. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,485.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,000 shares of company stock worth $851,654.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

