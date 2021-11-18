Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $6,043,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $206.13 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

