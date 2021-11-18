Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $120.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NYSE:SIG traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6,916.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

