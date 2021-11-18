SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.74. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 6,212 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.62 million, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

