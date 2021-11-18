SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.74. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 6,212 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.62 million, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.47.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
