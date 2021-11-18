Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

SIFY opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.