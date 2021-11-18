SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells $43,584.10 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 430,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,988. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 39.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 55.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

