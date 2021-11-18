SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of SI-BONE worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.