Shravan Goli Sells 17,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $562,530.00.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,130. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Coursera by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 23,149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

