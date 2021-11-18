Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Expands By 218.4%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 218.4% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE TYG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,553. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
