Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Expands By 218.4%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 218.4% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE TYG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,553. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

