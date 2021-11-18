Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Drops By 66.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

