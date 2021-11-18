Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 50.0%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.90 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

In other news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $71,946. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

