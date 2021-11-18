Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Decreases By 71.4%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 15,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,551. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

