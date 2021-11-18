Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Expands By 65.4%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the October 14th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $715,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEDS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

