Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 64.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Schneider Electric S.E. comprises 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $136.40 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.00.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

