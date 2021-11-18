Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Expands By 75.0%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.