Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Drops By 49.6%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SAL stock remained flat at $$54.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.82. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

