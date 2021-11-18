Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Declines By 36.0%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 684,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

RELX opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. Relx has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

