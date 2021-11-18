Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Declines By 38.3%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.5 days.

PAFRF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan African Resources in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

